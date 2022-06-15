Funeral service for Inna Lou Caldwell will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Chris Caldwell officiating.
Burial will follow in Letitia Cemetery.
Inna Lou Caldwell died Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Oklahoma City at the age of 66. She was born Feb. 7, 1956, in Carnegie, Oklahoma, to Nelda Evans. She later graduated high school from Putnam City West High School in 1974. She married Randall Caldwell Sr. on Sept. 8, 1977, in Lawton, Oklahoma, and they had two sons: Matthew and Allen.
Inna worked for Casa Bonita from 1972 to 1975 and then worked for Taco Bueno in Lawton for 24 years before accepting a position with Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company as a contractor, retiring after 17 years. She also attended Park Lane Church of Christ.
She is survived by her husband, Randall Caldwell; her son, Matthew Caldwell and his wife, Whitney Thomas-Caldwell; her mother, Nelda Bohn; her brother, Harold Bohn; seven grandchildren: Angie Caldwell, Jordan Thomas, Ava Caldwell, Katelyn Caldwell, Sophia Caldwell, Cora Palmer-Smith and Lilly Palmer-Smith; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Inna was preceded in death by her son, Allen Caldwell; a granddaughter, Ava Madison Caldwell; a brother, Gary Paul Evans; and her grandparents, Leon and Pearl McBride.