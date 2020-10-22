Ingrid U Myers, Lawton, Age 82, passed peacefully October 5th 2020 after a long battle with ALS.
She was born January 8, 1938 in Darmstadt Germany to Philip Schaefer and Frieda Schaefer (Ehehalt).
A Celebration of Life will be held at New Post Chapel with Chap (Major) Tim Gresham officiating, on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Passes for Ft. Sill, if needed, may be obtained at the Visitor’s Center on Sheridan Road.
She married James R Myers CW 4 – Ret on July 3, 1969 at Grierson Hill Chapel, Ft. Sill. Mrs. Myers was an army wife and traveled with her husband and family. She was a member of New Post Chapel since 1982, a member of PWOC, Flower Ministry, after her husband’s death in 2007 she was active with the Military Widows and a member of the Red Hats. She was a volunteer with RSVP and throughout the Chapel Community at Fort Sill. Ingrid was an accomplished Artist and produced many of the PWOC Retreat program covers over the years.
Ingrid is survived by her son Thomas, his wife Debra, and her grandson Wyatt who was her constant companion on trips to the Refuge and Commissary, all of Lawton. She is also survived by her sister Liselotte Ahmann of Seeheim Germany and her brother Robert Schaefer of Eberstadt Germany.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and brother-in-law Manfred Ahmann.
In Lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to the ALS Association at www.donate.als.org/give or donations@alsa.national.org