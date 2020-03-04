Memorial service for Ingrid Sanderson will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gordon Brooks, First Church of God, Lawton, Oklahoma officiating.
A private family service will be held at a later date at the Fort Sill National Cemetery Columbarium, Elgin, Oklahoma.
Ingrid Sanderson, 76, Lawton, passed away at her home on Friday, February 28, 2020 in Lawton. Ingrid was born March 18, 1943 in Ansbach, Germany to Karl Stark and Margarete Forster. She was raised in Ansbach and married Billy Sanderson. They moved to Lawton, Oklahoma in 1967 and ended their relationship in 1973. Ingrid worked as the assistant manager of the Lawton Country Club from 1973-1984 working in capacities as a bartender and banquet coordinator. In 1984 Ingrid began working at the Goodyear Tire and Rubber plant in Lawton until her retirement. She mainly worked in the receiving area of the plant. She also worked at Wanda’s in Lawton as a bartender where she met many friends. Many years ago, Ingrid met Francisco D. “Frank” Salas in Lawton and the pair became great companions. The two would later marry. Frank passed away August 30, 2017.
When Ingrid moved to the United States she was very proud of becoming a United States citizen. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and traveling to different places with them. Ingrid always enjoyed going home to Germany to see her family and loved to spend time with her friend, companion and husband Frank. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Ingrid is survived by her son, Darrel Sanderson of Lawton, Oklahoma, daughter, Ramona Riblett and husband Lonnie of Central City, Nebraska, three grandchildren, Christina LeFevre and husband Craig of Lincoln, Nebraska, Ashley Murphy and her significant other Allan Beatty of Chandler, Oklahoma, and Laurie Riblett and fiancé Derek Fulmer of Hastings, Nebraska, four great grandchildren, Alexa Ward, Bently Riblett, Arianna Fulmer, and Ezra LeFevre.
Ingrid was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Frank, great granddaughter, Margot Ingrid LeFevre, and an infant daughter.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by going to www.stjude.org.
