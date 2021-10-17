Funeral services for Ingrid Hainline will be at 10 a.m., Monday, October 18, 2021, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with her son, Pastor Nick Lovenburg, Freedom Christian Fellowship, Lawton officiating.
Burial will be in the Post Cemetery, Fort Sill.
Ingrid Hainline, 81, Lawton passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at her home in Lawton. She was born March 21, 1940 in Aschaffenburg, Germany to Johan and Katarina (Rohl) Reis. Ingrid married Staff Sgt. (Retired) Danny Walter Hainline on Aug. 23, 1971 in Council Grove, Kansas. He preceded her in death on Jan. 31, 2010. Ingrid was a hard worker. She worked at Gibson’s Discount Center for twenty years, worked 17 years at Walmart, and worked many years operating the grill at Thunderbird Lanes Bowling Alley. Ingrid was known and loved by many in the Lawton community. Ingrid was very kind and generous with her time and love for others. She loved working in her yard and gardening. She was a great cook, and often made dozens of German cookies and treats for those in the nursing homes of Lawton. She walked the life of a faithful Christian, and now she is home.
Ingrid is survived by her four children: Nick and Cindy Lovenburg of Lawton; Tim and Georgia Lovenburg of Carnegie; Kathy Caraveo of Texas; Tammy Gonzales of Fort Worth, Texas; grandchildren: Nicole and husband Michael Bucher of Lawton; Natalie Lovenburg and husband Vaughn Iskanian of Washington D.C., Cody Lovenburg of Medicine Park; Holly and husband Matt Mickley of Yukon; Michael Gonzales of Fort Worth, Texas; Hannah Gonzales of Fort Worth, Texas; Joshua Caraveo of Texas and Noah Caraveo of Ohio. She is also survived by several great-grandchildren, and two sisters and a brother in Germany.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, two brothers and her son-in-law Angel Gonzales.
The family would like to give special thanks to the loving care given by CCMH Home Health and Hospice, and Ingrid’s special caregivers, Sherri, Paula and Gina.