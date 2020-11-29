Word has been received of the death of Ingrid Gisela Burnhardt of Lawton. Ingrid went to be with her Lord on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
She had been a resident of Willow Park Nursing Home for over five years after moving from the Benjamin O. Davis apartment building on 6th and E. She was born in Mainz-Mombach, Germany on Feb. 14, 1945. She was a baptized and confirmed member of St. John Lutheran Church in Lawton, where she had been a member for almost 25 years.
In the interest of helping others, Ingrid has donated her body to science. While there are no surviving relatives, a celebration of life service will be held at St. John Lutheran Church on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at 11 a.m., with Rev. Dr. Bill Schneider, Pastor, officiating.
Special thanks to the staff at Willow Park and Centric Hospice for their expert, loving and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 102 SW 7th, Lawton, Oklahoma 73501.