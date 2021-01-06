Funeral service for Ingeborg “Inge” Foster will be 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the Livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Ingeborg “Inge” Foster left us to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 in Lawton, at the age of 73. She was born April 3, 1947 in Griedel, Germany to Else (Happel) Marx and Verlan Medlock. She grew up in Germany and attended school in Griedel. She began her vocational training as a dental assistant and apprenticed for Dr. Weise in Butzbach, Germany. She worked at the American Dental Clinic in Bad Nauheim where she met her first husband, Theodore W. “Wally” Wolfe. He preceded her in death in 2007.
Inge moved to the United States in 1968 and later became a proud U.S. Citizen. She moved to Lawton in 1971 and began a 40-year career as a dental assistant. She had worked for Dr.’s Boyd and Worthen and for 35 years with Dr. George I. Bridges, retiring in 2011.
Inge married Chief Warrant Officer 4 (Retired) Stephen F. Foster on April 24, 2010 at the Holy City of the Wichita’s. The couple honeymooned in Alaska and traveled extensively. They traveled to Hawaii on Dec. 7, 2010 for the 69th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor and met with survivors; to Barcelona, Spain; Rome, Florence and Pompeii, Italy in 2011; Griedel, Germany in 2011 for the 50th anniversary of her Church confirmation; Virginia in 2012 and 2014, visiting Williamsburg, York Town and family; to Branson, Missouri in 2012; to the Grand Canyon in 2014; and to Conway, New Hampshire for Christmas in 2013. She had also traveled to London, England and British Columbia, Canada. Not all her journeys were to distant places. She particularly enjoyed her almost weekly visits to the Wichita Mountains, especially in Steve’s 1955 Oldsmobile.
Christmas was the light of her life. She took great pleasure in cooking Christmas Eve dinner for her children and grandchildren. She attended her grandchildren’s graduations, school plays, ball games, birthday parties and enjoyed watching her stepson race at the Lawton Speedway. She was an avid reader, reading in her sunroom and finishing a novel in a couple days. She read her Bible every day and was remarkably close to God who was her strength, especially in her last years.
Other things which delighted her were collecting Hummel figurines, painting her grandchildren’s portrait, frequent library visits, planting flowers in the yard, gardening, and old movies. Among her favorites were “Casablanca”, “Bishop’s Wife”, “Bells of St. Mary’s” and “It’s a Wonderful Life”. She also loved to give to charities, especially the Lev Haolam Ministry in Israel, Veterans Groups, the Salvation Army, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and others. Inge also had an interest in world history and archaeology.
She was a member of New Post Chapel at Fort Sill and for the past two years watched the services of the Wichita Falls United Methodist Church each Sunday on TV.
She is survived by her husband, Steve, of the home; two children: Stephen Wolfe, Oklahoma City and Sabrina Dryden and husband Danny, Geary; step-children and their spouses: Shawn and Lauren Foster, Lawrenceville, Georgia, Jennifer Foster Young, Lawton; Stephen Foster, Tulsa; Becky and John Chandler, Owasso; Bryan and Krissy Foster, Lawton; Christopher and Melanie Foster, Tuttle; and Keri Foster, Lawton; 18 grandchildren: Ciara Wolfe; Noah Wolfe; Tanner Wolfe; Kristopher Dixon; Landon Dixon; Chase Dryden; Ty Foster; Destiny Bailey; Mason Foster; Justin Foster; Tayler Young; Brenden Young; Kiefer Young; Michael Shaw; Steven Shaw; Kristen Bricker; Sterling Foster and Skyler Foster; eight great-grandchildren; her sisters: Editha Marx, Germany; Judy Burghardt and husband Greg, Las Vegas, Nevada and Sharon Venzor and husband Mario, Colorado Springs, Colorado; her brother, Gary Medlock, Portland, Oregon; brothers-in-law and their spouses: Dennis Foster; Richard Foster and girlfriend Robin, and James and Donna Foster; cousins to include: Angelika and Karl Reineck, Butzbach, Germany; Paula Johansen, Boone, North Carolina and her Godson, Philipp and Wife Inga Reineck, Melbourne, Australia; special friends, Helga and Rex Hollenbeck; and many other nieces, nephews and great friends.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Hans Marx; sister, Jan Creager; sisters-in-law, Linda Foster and Sherry Foster and her aunt and uncle who were her Godparents, Lilli and Hans Ronstadt.
Memorial contributions may be made to the LUPUS Foundation of America.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.