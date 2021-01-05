Funeral arrangements for Ingeborg “Inge” Foster are pending with Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Mrs. Foster died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 in Lawton at the age of 73.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.
