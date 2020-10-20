Inez Pearl (Gooday) Motah 101 went to her heavenly reward on October 17, 2020 in Lawton.
Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday October 21, 2020 at Highland Cemetery with Pastor Mathew Asetamy officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Visitation will be Tuesday 1:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Inez was born August 5, 1919 in the country near Apache to Robert and Mary (Wallace) Gooday. She attended and graduated from Apache High School. After graduation she was a Blue Bird, housekeeping and was a LPN at the Lawton Indian Hospital. Inez worked at the Lawton Indian Hospital for 52 years. Inez went to Washington D.C. to receive her certificate for 52 years of service. Inez worked for 38 years at the Indian Hospital in the OB ward. She helped with the delivery of very many babies born at the Indian Hospital.
Inez enjoyed going to the powpows, playing handgames, church, going to the movies, spending time with her family and friends. She loved loved going to the potluck dinners. She was a proud member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma and was also of Fort Sill Apache Decent.
She is survived by: two daughters: Letitia DeStefano and Verna Motah both of Lawton; grandchildren
Terrance Lascano and Jackie DeStefano husband Richard Saupitty; greatgrandchildren: Richard Saupitty II, Cassandra Saupitty, Ashton Lascano, Christian Lascano, Aryonna Saupitty, Nicholas Lascano; great great grandchildren: Valencia Saupitty, Siena Saupitty, Giuliana Saupitty; great great great grandchild Kaiden Kukurich.
She is preceded in death by: husband Harry Motah; daughter, Harriet Motah, grandson Harry Lascano; parents Robert and Mary Gooday; nine brothers and sisters; grandparent Talbert and Bessie Gooday Sr. son in law Gary Jones.