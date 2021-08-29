Funeral service for Inez Larson,73 of Sherwood, Arkansas will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel.
Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Larson passed away Aug. 25, 2021. She was born Oct. 8, 1947 in Waurika to the late William H. Shoffner and Agness Mitchell Shoffner. She retired from a career in education having taught music, mathematics and computer science. Inez was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Her hobbies included reading, music, teaching piano, crochet, needlepoint and pestering her husband, which she considered a sport. Mrs. Larson was always happiest spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren who she adored.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Larry Frederick Larson; and sister, Gwyn Garris.
Survivors include their sons: David William Larson and Michael Brian Larson and his wife Holly; four grandchildren: Evan; Hannah; Taylor; and Jason; sisters: Abby Barron and Gail Harris, along with several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.