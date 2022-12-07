Funeral services for Imogene “Jean” Parrish, 92 of Lawton, will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at the University Church of Christ of Lawton.

Viewing will be on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at the Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.