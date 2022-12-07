Funeral services for Imogene “Jean” Parrish, 92 of Lawton, will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at the University Church of Christ of Lawton.
Viewing will be on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at the Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The family will be receiving guests from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Jean passed away on Dec. 3, 2022, at the Chateau of Lawton.
Jean was born on Oct. 26, 1930, in Lawton. She was a 1948 graduate of Lawton High School. While in high school she worked at Johnson’s Milk and Ice Cream Co. Starting in 1949 she started working as a teller at the American National Bank; while there she held several different positions. In 1983 she took a position as the Assistant Vice President at Security Bank and Trust (which later became BancFirst). Jean retired from the bank in 1996. On March 7, 1952 she married her husband Herbert in Lawton and they made their home in Lawton. They had two children, Keith and Becky.
Jean was a member of the University Church of Christ and of the Lawton Business and Professional Woman’s club.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Becky Kelsey and her husband David of Elgin; her daughter-in-law, Dana Parrish of Lawton; her five grandchildren: Shiloh Wright and her husband T.J.; Katie Jackson and her husband Mike; Amy Mooney and her husband Jack, and Jarred Kelsey and his wife Lena and Allison Parrish. She also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, her son, and her parents.