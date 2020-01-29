Funeral service for Ilse J. Adamczyk will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Bob Quinnett, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Lawton, officiating.
A private family interment will take place at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Oklahoma at a later date.
The family will greet friends Wednesday evening from 6pm until 8pm at the funeral home.
On Saturday, January 25, 2020, Ilse J. Adamczyk passed away peacefully in her sleep at home at the age of 88. She was born in Offenbach am Main, Germany on October 24, 1931 to Ewald Schafer and Juliane Emmerich Schafer. She was one of eight children born. She lost siblings and many friends to WW II. She found the love of her life in Stanislaus Adamczyk, Jr. They united in marriage in 1956 in Hanau, Germany. She followed her husband with the Army for 22 years to many new places. She gave birth to four children. She was a stay at home mom that took care of family and home. She always provided support and love for her family. She was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply for her family, friends and neighbors. She took care of her special needs daughter for 45 years until her death in 2007. She also took care of her husband after his stroke for 13 years until his death in 2008. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She looked forward to birthdays, holidays and family gatherings. But though her health was failing for years and for the people who knew it and the extent to which she struggled with it, her joy and love she had for her family and friends kept her pushing through the sickness and pain. It would be wrong to say the she lost her battle because she was a very strong fighter and never stopped fighting. But when the time came that the Lord called her home, she took the comfort and knowing that she and her husband would be together once again.
She is survived by her son Michael Adamczyk and his wife Beth, daughter Dorothy Adams and her husband Paul, daughter Mary Adamczyk-Ford, her grandchildren; Heather Smith and partner Christopher Lowe, Michael Smith and fiancé Audrianna DeAnda, Brittany Smith, Christopher and Sabina Adamczyk, Donoven and Erin Adamczyk, Trista and Michael Belcastro, Brandon and Gaby Adamczyk, Matthew and Allison Adams, Michael Adams and partner Ms. Grishma Shah, Ja’nell and Josh Bigger, Juliane and Logan Jones, Christina Chilcote and her partner Jeramie Schwindt and Nicholas and Issa Chilcote, great grandchildren; Elizabeth Nonamaker, Charissa Lowe, Aubriella DeAnda, Elijah DeAnda, Jacob Adamczyk, Izabella Adamczyk, Colton Adamczyk, Benjamin Adamczyk, Evalyn Adamczyk, Jordyn Adamczyk, Hunter Adamczyk, Caylin Adamczyk, Alan Heffelbower, Autumn Adams, Lexi Adams, Sean Bigger, Kade Bigger, Anne Bigger, Jack Bigger, Ethan Jones, Caleb Jones, Jacob Jones, Rowena Jones, Aynslie Schwindt, Kaidence Ostrowski, Camdin Chilcote, Jaydin Chilcote, Riley Chilcote, Bristyl Chilcote, Knox Chilcote and her great great grandchild, Derrick Heffelbower. She is also survived by her brother, sisters, many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Stanislaus, her daughter Ilse, son-in-law WJ Ford and siblings.
A special note of thank you and love to the friends that took time to visit and be there for our mom during her illness. They hold a special place in her heart….Sydia Bates, Inge Valverde, Sammy Valverde and Amber Chilcote.
