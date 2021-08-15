Funeral service for Iletha Louise (Herring) Bigford, Cookietown, will be at Union Valley Baptist Church, Cookietown, Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 10 a.m., Pastors Arbuary Ritter and Jacob Bigford officiating with Eulogy by Teletha Hunt. Interment will be in the Walters Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. — 8 p.m. at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel in Walters. Memorial donations can be made to P.E.T.S Clinic of Wichita Falls at petsclinic.org
Iletha Louise (Herring) Bigford was born to Oletha and Johnnie Herring on July 27, 1943 in Burkburnett, TX and departed this life in Waurika, OK on Aug. 12, 2021.