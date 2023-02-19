Ila Mae Ross Taylor

Funeral service for Ila Mae Taylor, of Lawton, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, February 20, 2023, in the chapel of Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service.
Her committal service where she will be laid to rest next to her husband will be held at a later date.
Ila Mae Taylor, age 91, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, February 11, 2023. She was born July 21, 1931, to Jay Orville and Florence (Cowan) Ross. Her early years were spent growing up in Shelton, Nebraska, on a farm. She experienced milking cows, caring for chickens and pigs. She was the oldest of four girls in her family. After high school she went into teaching beginning in a country school in Nebraska.
Ila married Calvin Taylor and moved to Oklahoma where she resided until her death. She worked at Montgomery Ward and a few other retail stores during those years. She faithfully attended Faith Bible Church where her husband Calvin taught Sunday School each week. She headed up the prayer chain for a number of years.
Ila was very active always walking around town for exercise. If someone saw her walking down the street and offered her a ride, she would tell them that she was just out walking. Nothing stopped her even being attacked by a dog one time. Her determination served her well. Ila also enjoyed reading and keeping up on the news. She was also very kind and always eager to help others or anyone in need.
Ila is survived by her two sisters: Vera Sulling of Weston, WI and Doris Uehle of Fox River Grove, Ill.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Mary; and her husband, Calvin Taylor.