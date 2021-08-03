Sunrise on Dec. 5, 1965 in Lawton — Sunset on July 30, 2021 in Lawton
‘New Baby’ attended many schools growing up before graduating from Sterling High School, where she played softball and basketball. She traveled all across the United States when she was younger, had gone to numerous powwows, and enjoyed traveling to rodeos and ball games to watch her children and grandchildren. She was very involved in our traditional ways for both Native American Church and in the powwow arena. She had served as tribal princess director for a few years as well as helped numerous of her nieces while they served as tribal and organization princesses. She had also spent several years working for the Comanche Nation in multiple departments, along with the Lawton Indian Hospital.
New was known for her beautiful smile and for being the best supporter for her loved ones. She thought she was a comedian and could never be too serious. She always made the ones around her smile and her laugh was so contagious.
Ila is preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Lura Mai Smith; her siblings: Gerard Franklin Blackowl; Felix Devere Smith; LaQuinta Marie Smith; her parents, Floyd Wesley and Lula Jean Blackowl Smith; her paternal grandparents, John and Agnes Smith; her maternal grandparents, Cheyenne Chief Archie and Faith Attocknie Blackowl.
She is survived by her children: William M. Tosee Jr. and Christy Galera of Walters; Rachelle and Matt Miles of Lawton; Laken Tosee of Anadarko; Kendra Tosee and her father W. Morgan Tosee Sr. of Medicine Park; her grandchildren: Lillian and Ila Vaughn of Anadarko; Penelope and Omar Williams of Carnegie; Jay, Denise, Avery, Hunter, and Oakley Tosee of Lawton; Jayden and Justin Galera of Walters; Destiny Tosee and Zach Howard of Lawton; Bailey and Lucchese Rankin of Lawton; Grace, Ethan, and Ryan Miles of Lawton; Carmelo Tosee of Anadarko; and great-granddaughter, Delilah Tosee of Lawton; siblings: Clemencia, Kenneth, and Narissa Smith of Anadarko; Leslie Smith of Paraje, NM; and special friend, Jim Wedgworth of Anadarko; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Prayer services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, 7 p.m. at the Apache Reformed Church in Apache.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, 11 a.m. at the Comanche Nation Community Center in Apache.
Ila Leandra Smith will be laid to rest at Cache Creek Cemetery, west of Apache under the direction of the Comanche Nation Funeral Home.