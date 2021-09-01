Ida Lura Jones, 86 went to be with her Lord and Savior in Oklahoma City on Monday Aug. 30, 2021.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Friday Sept. 3, 2021 at Watchetaker Hall Comanche Nation Complex with Lonnie Emhoolah officiating.
Burial will follow at West Cache Creek KCA Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Wake service will be 6 p.m. Thursday at Watchetaker Hall Comanche Nation Complex.
Ida Lura was born Nov. 12, 1934 in Lawton to Spencer and Ida (Attocknie) Asah. She attended Boone, St. Patrick’s Mission and graduated from Ft. Sill Indian School in 1951. She also attended Southeastern State and O.U. Universities.
She married Harold Jones in 1958. Ida was a proud member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma and a Comanche Princess in 1954.
She is survived by her husband, Harold Jones of the home; sons: Spencer Jones and Tim Jones Sr. both of Oklahoma City; Robert Jones of Anchorage, Alaska; daughter, Leslie Springer of Stillwater; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.