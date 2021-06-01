Funeral services for Ida Charles Smith Jr., age 50, will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 1, 2021 True Love Apostolic Church (420 SW “G” Avenue) in Lawton, with the pastor, Bishop Joe R. Williams Sr., officiating.
Ida Charles Smith, Jr., died Sunday, May 23, 2021 in Lawton. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Lawton, under the direction of Howard-Harris Funeral Services, Lawton.
Survivors include his parents: Ida Charles Johnson Sr., and Willa Ruth Johnson, of Lawton; five sons; three daughters; three grandchildren; seven siblings; numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, L.C. Johnson and Armatha Bailey, William Smith and Edna Spencer; his nephew, Charles Johnson; his sister, Marie Johnson; his uncles: L. C. Johnson Sr., Willie Troy Johnson, Harold Ray Johnson, Embory Spencer and his aunt, Maggie Boyden.