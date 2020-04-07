Private family funeral service for Ian Christopher Jones will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 10, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Private family burial will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020 in Laurel Land Memorial Park, Dallas, Texas under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The public may view Wednesday and Thursday at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. each day.
Ian Christopher Jones, 25, Lawton, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 in Lawton.
