Private celebration of life funeral service for Ian Christopher Jones will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 10, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Glenda Taveuveu of The Potter’s Touch Ministries, Lawton, Oklahoma officiating.
Private family burial will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020 in Laurel Land Memorial Park, Dallas, Texas under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The public may view Thursday at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Ian Christopher “I Man” Jones was an amazing young man. He loved life and life loved him. Ian enjoyed spending time with friends and family, but above all, he loved his two-year old son NirVaun.
Ian Christopher Jones, 25, Lawton, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 in Lawton. Ian was born April 5, 1994 in Columbus, Ohio to David Jones and Anika (Lawrence) Safi. He later moved to Lawton where he attended Sullivan Village Elementary, MacArthur Middle School, and in 2012 graduated from MacArthur Senior High School. Sports were a big part of his life — especially basketball, soccer, and Xbox. Pets were also important to him. Ian adopted dogs, guinea pigs, and lizards. He was gentle, kind, and patient with all creatures.
During summers and holidays, Ian often visited his father in New York City, but Lawton was his home. Ian was very close to his mother. He was her heart. She had a saying: “When the sun came up and she needed a reason, she didn’t have to look any further than Ian.”
While Ian would tell you he “wasn’t perfect,” he was very loyal and always a gentleman. He was our only child, and he had a good soul.
He will never be forgotten as he moves on to the next life.
He leaves behind mother, Anika L. Safi of Lawton, and his father, David C. Jones and stepmother, Jane Derenowski of New York. His extended family in Lawton includes grandmother, Betsy L. Battee, grandfather Michael P. Lawrence, Sr. aunts, Tiffany R. Smith and Briannah Lawrence, uncles, Michael P. Lawrence, Jr. and Kenard Smith, cousins, Chaliyah, Jailynn, Jaden and Thessaly Smith, Kavough Lawrence, Talia Garland Hendrix Lebel, as well as uncle, William Benton Jones and aunt, Ella Jones of Oakland, California, and aunt, Sarah Jones of Tacoma, Washington.
The mother of his son is Kavauzie Banks and most importantly, his only child is NirVaun Michael Blair Jones of Lawton.
Ian is preceded in death by his grandparents, David and Margaret Jones of Jackson, Ohio, great-grandparents, Madea Geneator Nadine and J.E. Battee of Dallas, and his aunts, Latonia and Charletha Lawrence.
