Word has been received of the death of Hurstene Akin Dickey, age 96, of Frederick, Oklahoma. Mrs. Dickey passed away Tuesday morning, May 19, 2020, of natural causes at the Memorial Nursing Center in Frederick, Oklahoma. Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Hurstene (Akin) Dickey was born January 28, 1924, in Frederick, Oklahoma, to Hugh V. and Lillie (Blackwood) Akin. She attended Frederick Public Schools, graduating from Frederick High School with the Class of 1942. During her high school years, she was a member of the Sub-Deb Club, Bugle Corps, and an outstanding player on the basketball team. She and Rodney Andrew Dickey were united in marriage on July 8, 1942, in Frederick, Oklahoma at the manse of the First Presbyterian Church. They were married for thirty-one years, until his death on December 9, 1973. During her years in Frederick, she was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church.
She was an avid golfer, sports fan, and a big OSU Cowboy fan. Hurstene was a member of the Frederick Golf and Country Club and was active in the Ladies Association. She loved girls’ basketball. Hurstene and long-time friend, Ouida Smith attended the OU girls’ basketball games well into their 80’s. She enjoyed playing bridge and was involved in several bridge clubs for many years. Hurstene loved to entertain and was an excellent cook. She loved to travel and made many trips to see long time friends across the United States. She still had special friends Bob & Aileen Wright in Pendleton, Oregon.
Hurstene moved to Duncan, Oklahoma, in 1990, to be near her daughter and remained there until her health began to decline. She returned to Frederick in January 2014 and became a resident of Memorial Nursing Center until her death. Hurstene was a beloved member of the Frederick Community and had many friends and acquaintances. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Mrs. Dickey is survived by her children, Mike Dickey and his wife Sharon of Frederick, Oklahoma, DeLynn Herje of Duncan, Oklahoma, and Joe Don Dickey of Frederick, Oklahoma; two grandsons, Heath Herje and his wife Angie of Norman, Oklahoma and Hunter Herje and his wife Deana of Mustang, Oklahoma; two granddaughters, Jessica Dickey of Stillwater, Oklahoma and Mollye Johnson and her husband Matt of Hinton, Oklahoma; three great-grandchildren, Heston Herje, Ally Herje and Grant Herje; and she had a special bond with her many nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh & Lillie Akin; her husband, Rodney; two sisters, Valeria “Skeeter” Knight and Lou Cele Williamson; two brothers, Marshall Akin and Hugh L. Akin; and two younger siblings that both died in childhood, DeLynn Akin and Travis B. Akin.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Frederick School Enrichment Foundation or the Tillman County Food Bank in memory of Hurstene Dickey.
The family would like to thank the staff at Memorial Nursing Center for the care that was given to Hurstene over the last six years.
Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, no more than 50 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time.
An online guestbook is available at, www.jacksonfuneral.net.