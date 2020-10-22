Graveside service for Hurchel E. Caldwell, Sr., 89, of Lawton, Oklahoma will be at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Letitia Cemetery, east of Lawton, Oklahoma with Monte Ginnings and Elbert Tilghman officiating.
Arrangements are under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The Caldwell family has chosen a graveside service for the safety of those who want to attend in an outside environment.
Friends may pay their respects from 9:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M. Thursday and Friday at the funeral home.
Hurchel passed at his home east of Lawton, Oklahoma on Monday, October 19, 2020 after a very full and rewarding life. He was the youngest child, born on September 12, 1931 in Comanche County, east of Lawton to Louis Byron Caldwell, Sr. and Edna Jane Peterson. Hurchel attended Roseland School 1st- 8th grade and graduated from Lawton High School in 1949 where he was an active member in the FFA. While In FFA at Lawton High School, Hurchel was a member of the 4-man team that claimed Lawton’s first national second place trophy for livestock judging by high school students in 1949. Hurchel attended Cameron College and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1951. Hurchel went on to receive many awards and honors during his tenure as a top salesman for Zenith Corporation and later as District Manager and Western Regional Vice President of Sales for Curtis Mathes Corporation.
Hurchel married the love of his life, Barbara Allison Stone on March 9, 1956 in Lawton. The love he had for Barbara lasted more than six decades. You never had to ask, he would always tell you, Barbara was the only one he ever wanted to marry. Hurchel and Barbara lived many places in Oklahoma and Texas over the years but came back to east Lawton in 1995 to reside and eventually retire.
Hurchel was an avid horseman, loved his cattle and enjoyed working in the wheat and hay fields. He loved being a Lawton Ranger and helping at the Lawton Rangers Rodeo when he could. He was an ordained minister at the age of 23 and had an extensive collection of sermons that he had preached over the years. Many also know the love he had for music and playing the guitar! He was quite talented when it came to his music.
Hurchel was a member of the Northwest Church of Christ and the Lawton Rangers.
Hurchel is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Barbara of the home and his daughter, Donna Bagwell and husband Ronnie of Kingston, Oklahoma. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Courtney Willis and Trent Willis, Tyler and Heidi Brown, Hurchel (Trey) Caldwell III, Sawyer and Brittany Hayes, Jason and Paige Bagwell, 14 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews and many dear friends.
He is preceded in death by his son Hurchel (Ed) Caldwell, Jr., his parents, Louise and Edna Caldwell and his siblings.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2306 E Gore Blvd., Suite 208, Lawton, OK 73501 and/or to the Tipton Children’s Home, 1000 N Broadway Ave. Tipton, OK 73570.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.