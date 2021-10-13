Lola Mae Hunt, 86, of Webb City, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Lola was born in Corning, Iowa on Jan. 1, 1935, to William and Goldie Thompson. She grew up in rural Iowa and had three siblings, an older sister Lois Jean, brother Clifford, and younger sister, Estella. Through a girlfriend of her sister, Estella, she met the love of her life, Delbert Hunt. They were married on Oct. 18, 1953. Delbert enlisted in the Army and thus began her adventure as the wife of an Army aviator.
They lived in numerous states across the country ... Illinois where her oldest son, Jeff, was born. In West Point, New York, where her second child, Rex, came into the world; and even Germany, where her daughter, Janet, was born. So, she lived a pretty exciting life but never forgot her roots and would return home with her family for a reunion whenever possible.
Her husband would serve in both Vietnam and Korea, leaving her stateside to take care of their three children. This, you can imagine, was no easy task. After being a stay-at-home Mom most of her life, she found her calling and enrolled in nursing school and graduated and began working as an LPN.
Her husband finally retired from the Army and they moved to Wichita, Kansas, where her husband went to work for Beechcraft. Soon after that, Beech Aerospace Industries was born and several people relocated to Jackson, Mississippi. So even after the Army, she continued to travel. Eventually, her husband grew weary of his desk job and wanted nothing more than to fly again. So he became a private pilot for an oil baron in Oklahoma and, once again, they moved back to Oklahoma.
She continued her nursing career in Oklahoma, but at the young age of 49, her husband had a fatal heart attack. He died in her arms in their home. She would never remarry. Her children were grown and no longer at home. She was all alone. But regardless, she continued on. She went back to school and received her RN. She remained and worked at Duncan Regional Hospital in Duncan, until she retired.
But it would not be long until she would be on the move again. Her daughter, who had three young children of her own, was going through marital problems. Lola then decided to pack up and move to Webb City, Missouri so she could help her daughter and grandchildren. She remained in Webb City for the remainder of her life. She was a member of Christ’s Church of Oronogo.
She has had quite the life and is the strongest and most caring woman I know. What an incredible woman, life and legacy. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert Hunt, parents, Bill and Goldie Thompson and brother, Clifford Thompson.
Lola is survived by her sisters: Lois Jean Zuber of Winterset, IA and Estella Stockman of Boone, IA; as well as her son, Jeff Hunt and spouse Gwen of Cheney, KS; son, Rex Hunt and spouse Sandy of Odessa, MO and daughter, Janet Holland and spouse Bill of Webb City, MO. Lola was blessed with six grandchildren: Nathaniel; Zachariah; Kelley; Elijah; William and John as well as eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 in Post Cemetery, Fort Sill, under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home. The procession for the cemetery will leave the funeral home at 1:40 p.m.
