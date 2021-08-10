Hugh Edwin Chebahtah went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday Aug. 7, 2021 in Lawton.
Celebration of Life Service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday Aug. 11, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Indiahoma with Rev. Les Banks and Pastor Scott Patton officiating. Burial will follow at IOOF Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Visitation will be at Comanche Nation Funeral Home on Tuesday from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.
He was born April 13, 1943 at Lawton Indian Hospital to Mooney Sunrise and Mollie (Godsoe) Chebahtah. He graduated from Indiahoma High School in 1961. He was a longtime resident of Indiahoma and made many friends thru the years. He was a proud member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma and the Comanche Indian Veterans Association.
He served with Honor in the US Marine Corps twice from September 1961 to October 1966 and from September 1970 to February 1981; the US Air Force Reserve from July 1968 to September 1970; and the Oklahoma Army National Guard from March 1981 to January 1988. He retired as an Army Master Sergeant with 25 plus years of military service.
He is survived by two daughters: Carla Chebahtah of Cache and Carmen Chebahtah of Robertsdale AL; grandson, Canyon Chebahtah of Cache; sisters: Mollie Bernice Miller of Branson, MO and Marilee Chebahtah of Muskogee; brothers: Joe Chebahtah of Slidell, LA and Matthew Chebahtah of Oklahoma City; and a host of other family and friends.
He is preceded by wife, Linda Chebahtah; parents: Mooney and Mollie (Godsoe) Chebahtah; sister Corrine Rindal; brothers: Gilbert Chebahtah and Thomas Chebahtah.
In lieu of flowers the family asks memorial contributions to the Leah M. Fitch Cancer Center in Lawton.