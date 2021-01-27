Hubert “Cecil” Curtis Burns passed away on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Chickasha, at the age of 88. He was born March 8, 1932 in Pocassett to Jolly Joseph and Elva Lois (Kennedy) Burns.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m., at NewSong Church in Chickasha with Pastor Chuck Davis officiating. Interment will be at a later date in the Fairmont Cemetery in Follett, Texas. Arrangements have been entrusted to Crews Funeral Home-Apache.
