Graveside service for Howell Leon Crow will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Pastor Derek McMurtry, First Baptist Church of Chattanooga officiating.
Burial will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Howell Leon Crow, 82, of Chattanooga passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at his home. He was born April 3, 1940, east of Lawton, to Leon and Ocie Crow. He married Darlyne Whitney on Oct. 11, 1958, in Lawton. She preceded him in death on May 9, 2015. Howell was an auto mechanic his whole life and was part owner of A & R Auto Supply in the mid 1980’s. He then owned Howell’s Auto until he retired in 2018. He moved to Chattanooga following his retirement to be closer to his daughter and grandson Hayden. He enjoyed working and occasionally coyote hunting.
Survivors include his two children: Jimmy Crow of Sterling, and Dena Crow of Chattanooga; two sisters: Gayle Hendricks of Edmond and Rita Odom of California. He is also survived by his four grandchildren: Hayden Crow; Heather Orr; Michelle Oliver, and Matthew Crow; great-grandchildren; great great-grandchildren; numerous cousins, other relatives and friends.
Howell was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Darlyne and his son-in-law, Reggie Strecker.