Funeral service for Howell Keith Parrish, DVM, 63, of Lawton will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the University Church of Christ with Eric Sharum and Jarred Kelsey officiating.
Dr. Parrish passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Lawton.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
There will be a special viewing and visitation for family and friends on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 6:00 p.m until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Keith was born on April 26, 1956 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Herbert and Imogene (Hutcheson) Parrish. He grew up in Lawton and graduated from Lawton High School in 1974. He attended Cameron while working for Kelsey Veterinary Clinic and later attended Oklahoma State University, graduating with his Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine. While attending college, Keith married Dana Crouch on January 3, 1981 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. They lived in Stillwater and later returned to Lawton where Keith worked again for Kelsey Veterinary Clinic until owning and operating Sheridan Road Veterinary Clinic from 1988 until closing the practice in 2013. He also worked at the Fort Sill Veterinary Treatment Facility. Keith was a member of the University Church of Christ and served as song leader for many years. He also was a member of the Southwest Pride Barbershop Chorus and sang lead in the Chairman of the Chord Quartet. He and Dana enjoyed fishing and adored spending time with their granddaughters.
He is survived by his wife, Dana Parrish, of the home; two daughters and a son in law, Amy and Jack Mooney, of Watertown, New York and Allison Parrish of Oklahoma City, OK; his mother, Imogene “Jean” Parrish, of Lawton, OK; his sister and brother in law, Becky and David Kelsey, of Elgin, OK; his grandchildren, Hannah Mooney and Adeline Mooney; his father in law and companion, David Crouch and Louise Cain, of Atoka, OK; his sister in law and brother in law, Gina and Bill Cherry, of Stigler, OK; nieces and nephews and spouses, Shiloh and Todd Stoner, Katie and Mike Jackson, Jarred and Lena Kelsey, Noah and Christy Smith, and Logan and Skylar Smith; and numerous great nieces, great nephews; and other loving family members.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Parrish; his mother in law, Madona Crouch; and his grandparents.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort at PO Box 111180, Nashville, TN 37222-1180.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.