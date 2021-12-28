FLETCHER, OK — Funeral service for Howard Zingraf, 79, Fletcher, Oklahoma, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Sterling, Oklahoma. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. A wake service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Howard David Zingraf Jr. was born in 1942 in Chicago, Illinois, to Howard David Zingraf Sr. and Alice Woodward Zingraf. He met his sweetheart, Patricia Smrz, at a drive-inn restaurant in Downers Grove, Illinois, in 1963 and spent the next four years trying to steal her heart. They were married in 1968 in Lisle, Illinois, and began their military life together.
Dad served two combat tours in Vietnam with the 1st Cavalry. He was proud to be a part of this brave and dedicated group of men. His military career took him to various places including Fort Knox, Ky.; Germany; Fort Bliss, Texas; and retiring at Fort Sill, Okla. During his military career, Dad earned the Bronze Star, 3 Meritorious Service Medals, and 2 Air Medals amongst many other awards.
Dad earned his associate degree while at the Sergeant’s Major Academy in Fort Bliss, Texas. After retiring from the Army, Dad explored various careers until he found his second calling and formed Square Z Ceramics Tile Company. He enjoyed the freedom of working for himself until his sweetheart required his full attention due to her declining health.
Dad was a true hero to us all. He was always loving, understanding, patient and kind. He was welcoming to anyone his family introduced to him. There is not enough room to describe the love we have for our father and how much he is missed already. We are grateful that the pain and loneliness of the loss of his sweetheart is over! We can take comfort in knowing that they are together again for eternity.
He was preceded in death by his loving sweetheart, Patricia, wife of 52 years.
He is survived by his children and their families: daughters: Denise Klein and her husband Brian, of Fort Collins, Colo., and Diana Engel and her husband David, of Marlow, Okla.; his son, David Zingraf and his wife Mimi, of Memphis, Tenn.; 10 grandchildren: Rachel Lee and her husband Gage, Mikaela Fitzgerald and her husband Nick, and Samantha Klein, Kyle Engel and his wife Gina, Gerald Zingraf and his wife Michelle, Sean Zingraf and his wife, Ashleigh, Christopher, Daniel, Venelin, and Maisen Zingraf; five great-grandchildren: Raena, Micah, and Tegan Zingraf; Hattie and Olivia Lee, with baby Kaiyah Zingraf on the way; He is also survived by his sister, Marty Pavek.
Howard was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help parish in Sterling. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the New Parish Hall Fund at Our Lady of Perpetual Help or the Wounded Warriors Project.
An online guest book is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.