Howard Williams was born March 25, 1959 to Cicero and Della Mae (Neely) Williams Jr. in Lapanto, Arkansas. After completing high school, Howard enters the U.S. Army where he served over nine years. During his service he received several medals, badges, citation, and campaign ribbon awards.
While Howard was serving his country here in Ft. Sill, OK he met the love of his life. On August 6, 1984 he united with the woman of his dreams Brenda Ann Washington. They remained married until death departed them. He was a member of New Life Seventh Day Adventist were he truly was a servant of God.
Howard was employed by Walmart, Agrecco, Ware Foundation, and later became self-employed as an all-around handy man. Howard was a devoted man with an open and honest heart for any and every one. He loved serving others especially the elderly. However, he let it be known that his family came first, then his country, and most of all this church. He was always finding ways to serve his country, and most of all his church. He was always finding ways to serve his church. He served in this capacity of a Deacon, maintenance man, picking up the elderly for church services, and wherever he could be of service. Howard had great architect skills he could design and build almost anything. He was just an all-around man with many skills. He will be missed by all, especially by his family and the elderly.
Preceded in death by his son, Carlos Washington; his parents, Cicero and Della Mae Williams; three sisters, Willie Mae Williams, Peggy Anderson and Martha (Williams) Jackson; one brother, Otis Williams and one grandson, Carmine Roberson, Howard is survived by his wife, Brenda Ann Williams of the home; one son, Gregory Roberson of Fort Smith, Arkansas; three sisters, Lois Smith of Trumann, Arkansas, Sally Williams of Detroit and Lillie Adams of Augusta, Georgia; two brothers, Hebert Williams of Little Rock and Danny Williams of Shelbyville, Texas; three sister-in-law’s, Patricia (Frank) Reed of Lawton, Debra Jordan of San Antonio and Wanda Tarkington; three grandsons, De’Vonte Roberson of Desoto, Texas, Darean Roberson of Charolette, North Carolina and Candemi Roberson of Fort Smith, Arkansas; one great grandson, Hyden Roberson of Desoto, Texas and one granddaughter, Blythe Roberson of Fort Smith, Arkansas along with numerous other relatives and close friends.
Funeral services for Howard Williams will be on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.
