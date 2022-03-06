Funeral services for Howard Suffern, 90, of Lawton will be held Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at Northwest Church of Christ in Lawton, where he was a longtime member.
Entombment with military honors will be in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum at Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Mr. Suffern went to his heavenly reward on Tuesday, March 2, 2022 at the Lawton/Ft. Sill Veterans Center.
Howard was born Oct. 16, 1931 in Cass County, IL. Growing up, he helped his father working on the family farm until joining the US Army at the age of 17, in April 1949. While stationed at Fort Sill he met Mary Louise Giles at church and they fell in love. They were married May 6, 1950, and two months later Howard was sent to Korea. He served in Korea from July 1950 until July 1951.
He was honorably discharged in June of 1952. During his time in the Army, he earned the Korean Service Medal with five bronze stars and the United Nations Service Medal. After leaving the Army, Howard went to work in the auto mechanic business with his father-in-law, Lawrence Giles. In 1958 he opened his own auto service center, Howard’s Auto Service, which was the “go to” auto service center in Lawton for many years. In 1980 he began a career working in Civil Service at Fort Sill, from which he retired in 1996. Howard’s favorite hobbies were hunting and fishing; he could be found most Saturday mornings out on the lake. Howard was a member of 8th and Lee Church of Christ for many years, where he served as Deacon and Elder.
After his beloved wife Mary passed away, he married Nell Mayes in 1983. She preceded him in death on Nov. 26, 2016.
He spent his later years at the Lawton/Fort Sill VA center, where he enjoyed the company of the other veterans and the caring staff there. He particularly enjoyed playing dominoes each evening and fishing at the pond. His family stayed close by, and he participated in many family activities, outings, and gatherings over those years. He cherished time with his family more than anything else in his life.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter Leisa Wiersema and her husband Jimmy, of Elgin; and his grandchildren: Robbe and Jeremy Lohman; Kasey and Mike Arcabella; Ryan and Whitney Stamper; Daren and Becky Stamper; and Brian and Darla Wiersema. He has 10 great-grandchildren: Jordan, Jake, John, Rylie, Luke, Alexis, Shai, Maddy, Justin, and Klay, and three great great-grandchildren: Liam, Wesley, and Cecelia.
When Howard married Nell he was also blessed with a loving step-family which widened the circle of love that surrounded him: Bill and Beverly Mayes, of Krum, TX; Terry and Denise Mayes of Katy, TX; and Ricky and Dinah Mayes of Duncan; grandchildren: Tonya and Brock Mayberry; Bonnie and Nathan Gatewood; Crystal and Brian Pack; Candace and Jeff Hilton; Jason and Lacey Mayes; and Jenny and Chase Towell. Great-grandchildren are Mackenzie, Erin, Atalie, Riley, Harper, Xander, Jasper, Aubrey, Grayson, and Felicity.
Howard was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Suffern, his second wife Nell Suffern, his daughter Laurel Baker, and his son-in-law, Rick Stamper.
The family would especially like to thank the staff at the Lawton/Fort Sill Veterans Center for their superb care of Howard. Without exception they were kind, compassionate, skilled at their work, and they loved him as much as he loved them. His family is forever grateful.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.