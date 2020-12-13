Funeral service for Howard R. Thompson will be 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Harley Davidson minister at Western Hills Church of Christ officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery, Burkburnett, Texas.
The family will greet friends from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
Howard R. Thompson, age 72, of Lawton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 in Lawton. He was born July 10, 1948 in Bluefield, West Virginia to Harold and Lois (Richardson) Thompson. He married Linda Beaver on Feb. 8, 1996 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Mr. Thompson grew up in Tazewell, Virginia and graduated high school there. He joined the Army after high school. He loved bowling, spending time with his children and grandchildren and traveling in the United States and abroad. He retired from Stanley Tools after 25 years of service. He was a member of Western Hills Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife, Linda, of the home; three sons: Matthew Thompson and his wife, Sara, Edmond; Bradley Thompson, Wichita Falls, Texas and Jimmy Bradley and his wife, Melody, China, Texas; four daughters: Julie Anderson and her husband, Jimmy, Simpsonville, South Carolina; Mary Asbury and Karri Gregory, both of Tazewell, Virginia and Michelle White and her husband, Tony, Lawton; 15 grandchildren; two brothers: Darrell Thompson and his wife, Pat, Tazewell, Virginia and Terry Snell and his wife, Kathleen, Ellicott City, Maryland; one sister, Candy Thompson and her husband, Rick, Ellicott City, Maryland and many other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
