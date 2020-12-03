A private celebration for the life of Howard Douglas Cowley will be held for his family at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 in Lawton, with Rev. Mark Henslee, retired Presbyterian minister officiating.
Burial, with military honors, will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home. Friends may attend the graveside portion of the service.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks are required for both portions of the service.
Howard Douglas Cowley of Lawton, peacefully passed away at his home on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at the age of 89 years, surrounded by his loving family.
Doug was born on Jan. 25, 1931 in Marlow to Emery and Elsie (Robertson) Cowley. His family moved to Lawton when he was one year old. He attended Lincoln Elementary, Central Jr. High and Lawton High School. It was during high school that he developed his love for agriculture and livestock as an active member of the Lawton High School Future Farmers of America.
Doug married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Willa Helen Schultz, on Oct. 3, 1950, in Wichita Falls, Texas, and together they had four daughters and a son. Doug served in the United States Air Force from 1952-1956 and was stationed in Japan during the Korean War as an aircraft hydraulic repairman. After receiving an honorable discharge in 1956, he returned to Lawton where he owned several businesses and served as a deputy Sheriff for Comanche County. In 1971, the family relocated to Roff, Oklahoma after buying land and building the family homestead. Doug was a horseman, enjoyed farming and ranching, and loved being outdoors. He worked for the United States Postal Service as a rural route carrier. He was also a builder, and built houses and barns in the Lawton and Roff area. He was a long-time member of the Presbyterian Church, and served as a deacon and elder of the church.
Most of all, Doug was a loving husband, dad and papa and loved spending time with his family. He was an avid fan of any sport or activity his kids, grandkids or great-grandkids were involved in and regularly attended their ball games, dance recitals, and special events. Doug made friends wherever he went, and was loved by all who knew him. He could light up a room with his smile, and he had a knack for making others smile through his jokes and light-hearted mischief. He will be dearly missed by the many friends and family who loved him.
Doug is survived by his wife, Helen, of 70 years; his four daughters, Sandy Hunt of Lawto; Janet (Ron) Tidwell of Roff; Kathy (Chris) Hallmark of Sulphur; Tamie (Jackie) Barrett of Lawton; ten grandchildren: Jay (Melissa) Hunt of Lawton, Clint (Kayla) Hunt of Lawton; Ronna (Luke) Clark of Ada; Ryan (Dayla) Tidwell of Roff; Kristen (Glenn) Moore of Sulphur; Kyle (Whytne) Hallmark of Stratford; Cody (Bailey) Hallmark of Stratford; Calley (Spencer) Campbell of Fargo, North Dakota; Tyler Barrett of Oklahoma City; and Taylor Barrett of Yukon; 20 great-grandchildren: Madison, Karsyn & Peyton Hunt, Kynlee, Jayda, Huntley and Crew Hunt, Kolbi and Addy Clark, Emma and Easton Tidwell, Reese, Tess, and Scout Moore, Brody, Presley and Hattie Hallmark, Silas and Sawyer Hallmark, Clara Campbell; sister-in-law, Jeanne Cowley and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Howard David; an infant brother, Charles Dewayne Cowley; a brother, Don Cowley; a son-in-law, Pat Hunt; great-grandson, Gabriel Hunt.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4110 S. 100th E. Ave, Grant Bldg, Ste 101, Tulsa, OK 74146 and denote on the memo line, “Oklahoma” when paying by check.
