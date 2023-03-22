Visitation for Howard Baggs will be from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel.

Mr. Baggs was born to Cecil and Maurine (Martin) Baggs on Dec. 15, 1943 in Walters and departed this life on March 20, 2023 at his home in rural Randlett.

Recommended for you