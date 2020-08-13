On Thursday August 6, 2020, Hosie Hilliard Jr., loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away at the age of 79.
Hosie Hilliard Jr. was born on Thursday July 3, 1941 in Mobile, Alabama to Hosie Hilliard Sr. and Annette Taylor. Hosie served his country for twenty-eight years in the U.S. Army serving as a Master Sergeant. He was the recipient of two meritorious service medals. He was also the brigade communication chief. He also served as a member of the Korean War Veterans Association. On top of his service to our country, Mr. Hilliard Jr. also served the Lawton Public Schools as a bus driver for twenty plus years. Hosie married his sweetheart Huigim Lee. They raised their beautiful child, Andre D. Howard. Mr. Hilliard served at his home church, Harmony Christian. Whenever Mr. Hilliard Jr. was not serving someone, he loved to watch sports especially the Dallas Cowboys and the NCAA tournaments.
Mr. Hilliard Jr. is preceded in death by his mother, Anette Taylor; brother Arnold Taylor; sister Net Taylor. Mr. Hosie Hilliard Jr. is survived by his wife Huigim Hilliard; son Andre D. Howard; brother Epsilon Taylor, William Taylor; daughter-in-law Melissa Howard; granddaughter Breonne Roberts, Tanisha Dave, great granddaughter Jazzlyn White, Yonteria Roberts, Nevaehsky Dave; aunt Joyce Ruchin; uncle Don Rushin; niece Shawate Taylor; nephew Arnold Jr. Taylor. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Special remarks from the family. Great Brother to have love spending time with you. You will be missed Big Brother; Love, William (Frog) and Ann
Rest in Heaven; Love Aunt Joyce and Uncle Don
Hosie you were the Patriot, Strong and Mighty Brave One.
Grandpa Hosie I will miss you; Love, Jazzlyn
We love you Hosie; everyone at the Dew Drop Inn