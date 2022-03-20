Funeral service for Homer Ray Atchley will be at noon Thursday, March 24, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kevin McCurdy, Pastor of Westwood Baptist Church, Lawton officiating.
Burial will be in the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
The family will greet friends Wednesday evening, March 23, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Homer Ray Atchley, 95, of Lawton passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Lawton. He was born to Richard Franklin and Alice (King) Atchley on Nov. 8, 1926 in Wynnewood. Homer married Mary Elizabeth Richardson on June 14, 1952 at the First Baptist Church in Ardmore. Homer retired in 1995 after working for Fort Sill DOL for 35 years. He was a member of Westwood Baptist Church where he served over the years as Deacon, Sunday School teacher, treasurer and was Scout Master of the Westwood Baptist Church Troop #177. Homer served two years in the US Army and was stationed at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey and Aberdeen, Maryland.
Homer is survived by his wife Mary and two sons and their wives: Michael Ray and wife Donna of Shawnee and Richard Mark and wife Charlotte of Lawton; four grandchildren: Matthew Atchley and wife Lori of Broomfield, Colorado; Frank Atchley and wife Lynette of Shawnee; Laura Atchley Geer and husband Christopher of Tulsa; and Shari Atchley Price and husband Randy of Corpus Christi, Texas. He is also survived by eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, LaJuana and Frances Louise.