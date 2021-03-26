Holden Tahahwah Montanez went to his heavenly home on March 23, 2021.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Otipoby Cemetery.
Holden was born Sept. 19, 1987 in Minneapolis, MN to Rebecca Tahahwah and Jorge Montanez. He was raised in Oklahoma and departed this life in Oklahoma at the age of 33.
Holden had many hobbies but most of all, he liked to be with his family and friend especially with his mother, listening to music, reading the bible and telling stories. Holden was a proud member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma. He worked as a landscaper he loved working outside.
He is survived by his mother, Rebecca Tahahwah of the home; his father, Jorge Montanez; brother, Reuben Montanez of Lawton; grandfather, Jerome Tahhahwah, grandparents: Gloria Rodriquez and Enrigque Montanez; aunts and uncles: Eileen Tahahwah, Ray Gene Tahhahwah Jr., Mary Lasley, Patrick Tahahwah, Jeanine Tahahwah, Daniel Montanez; numerous other family members and friends.
His was preceded in death by his brother Colin Tahahwah; great-grandmother, Daisy Mae Smith Tahahwah, great-grandfather, Horace Whitebreast, grandparents: Ray Gene Tahahwah Sr. and Colleen Mildred Whitebreast Tahahwah; aunt Deborah Ann Tahahwah Corbine, great aunts: Melba Shemayme, Fern Whitebreast and Maria Whitebreast; great uncle Delmar Whitebreast.
Everyone going to the cemetery needs to leave from the funeral home we have clearance to the cemetery.