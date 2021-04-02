Funeral service for Hobert Lee Kelley, 84, Lawton, will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Burial will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Oklahoma.
Mr. Kelley went to his heavenly home on Monday, March 29, 2021, in Lawton surrounded by his loving family.
Hobert was born on April 9, 1936, at the family home in Primms Springs, Tennessee, to Preston and Earthie Jane (Brown) Kelley. Hobert was educated in the Fletcher area and as a young man he delivered prescriptions for Boulevard Pharmacy. He joined the United States Marine Corp on January 27, 1956, and was stationed at Camp Pendleton in California. From there he went to Japan. He was honorably discharged on January 26, 1959. He also served in the 8th Marine Corps Reserve and Recruitment District until January 26, 1962. Hobert then began his career at the Coca-Cola Bottling Plant until retiring. He was an avid history buff and loved and took pride in his yard and pool. He enjoyed traveling and loved the Dallas Cowboys and OU Sooners.
Hobert has left a permanent impression of his beautiful smile. He had a style all his own with his love of music, playing the guitar, around the piano and singing gospel and country. He was an amazing, beautiful, forgiving, patient, and kind friend, dad, and grandpa. He adored his grandchildren, Dakota, Haley, Heather, and Hunter; his great-grandchildren, Jazzlynn, Raylynn, and Cannon; and his girls, Rosemary, Kim, Carol, Paula, and his friends, Joey and Roy.
He is preceded in death by his parents; three sisters: Myrtle, Doris, and Leoma; and two brothers, Leon and Daniel Jr.
He is survived by his family, Rosemary, Paula, Kim, Carol, Dakota, Haley, Heather, Hunter, and Jason; two sisters, Dorothy and Linda; his brother, Prentice; his little Yorkie, Mia Kelley; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren.
