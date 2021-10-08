Funeral for Hildegard E. Cannon, 82, Lawton will be Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.

Mrs. Cannon died Oct. 4, 2021.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com