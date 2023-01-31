Hickory Starr, Jr was born in Claremore to Hickory Starr Sr. and Gladys Conrad on May 19, 1940. He went to his eternal home on Jan. 27, 2023 surrounded by family and loved ones.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday Feb. 2, 2023 at Mt. Scott KCA Cemetery with Jim Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Scott KCA Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Hickory graduated from Tulsa Central High School in 1959 and went on to earn his Bachelor’s degree from Central State Edmond in 1985 and his Master’s degree from the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland in 1995.
Hickory was appointed by Governor Hall as the Director of the Oklahoma Indian Affairs Commission from 1972 to 1973. From there he went on to Oklahoma City to work as the lead of the Indian Health Project from 1973 to 1978. Hickory did not plan for a career in healthcare, but fell in love and spent 38 years in healthcare administration. He served as the Oklahoma Area Personnel Officer and as the Division Director at the Indian Health Service Headquarters in Rockville, Maryland from 1989 to 1995. He served as a the CEO at Talihina IHS in Talihina, Ok from 1980 to 1982, WW Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah, Ok from 1995 to 2002, he was the Acting Director of the Oklahoma IHS Area Office in 2008, and the CEO of the Lawton Indian Hospital in Lawton from 2002 until his retirement in 2011.
Hickory was a proud member of the Cherokee Nation and was a devoted Christian man. He was raised by his father and grandparents Susie and Ezekiel Starr on Moonshine Highway between Vian and Gore. After graduating, he married and had four beautiful children. He was an avid coach and teacher where he impacted many young lives. Some of his favorites were coaching his son’s Little League baseball team, his granddaughter in track and field, teaching Sunday School, and teaching many life lessons.
In 1989, Hickory married the love of his life, Ellen Williams and gained two bonus sons. They enjoyed traveling around the country and spending time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren for almost 34 wonderful years. Hickory once said, “God gave him the most wonderful title, ‘Grandpa’” and he proved to be the best every day.
Hickory is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, brother-in-law, Billy Joe Emberton, daughter, Susan Starr and his son Robert Eschiti.
Hickory is survived by his wife, Ellen of the home; his sister Rachel Louise Emberton of Barnsdall; his brother, Randy (Judy) Starr of Tahlequah; sons: Scott Starr of Norman, and Austin (Sonja) Noe of Lawton; daughters: Krista (Phillip) Treat of Marshall TX, and Kara (Troy) Anderson of Yukon; daughter-in-law, Gabi Ostlund of Lawton; grandchildren: Leslie, Whitney, Austin, Brandyn, Tori, Alyssa, Savannah, Sam, and Emma and many nieces, nephews and great grandchildren.