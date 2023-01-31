Hickory Starr, Jr was born in Claremore to Hickory Starr Sr. and Gladys Conrad on May 19, 1940. He went to his eternal home on Jan. 27, 2023 surrounded by family and loved ones.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday Feb. 2, 2023 at Mt. Scott KCA Cemetery with Jim Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Scott KCA Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.