Graveside service for Hester Mae Rogers, 85, of Lawton will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Mrs. Rogers passed away on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions masks and social distancing are required at funeral home and the cemetery.
Hester was born on Feb. 27, 1935 in New Orleans, Louisiana, to William Armstrong and Lizzy Bruce. She grew up in New Orleans where she attended school. She married Mance Rogers in Baton Rouge, LA. They traveled through the military, serving three tours in Germany, one year in Berlin, coming to Fort Riley Kansas, and retiring at Fort Sill, where they remained for 55 years. Mr. Rogers passed away on Sept. 4, 2020 after 65 years of marriage. Hester loved to cook and take care of her family. She enjoyed shopping and soap operas.
She is survived by two daughters: Abigail Green and Marsha Riggins and husband, Duke; her grandchildren: Devante Green, Eric Clements, Geno Horsley, Lionel Clements, Tanya Castro, Joseph Castro and Ranida Hanley; and four great-grandchildren: Ava Hanley, Amria Hanley, Jason Hanley, and Isaiah Hanley.
Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, her daughter, Sharon Clements; her grandson, Shawn Clements; and three sisters.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.