Funeral Mass for Hershel “Eugene” Burk Jr., 67, of Lawton, will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Philip Seeton officiating.
Mr. Burk passed away on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
A Wake being held at the funeral home at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 with Deacon Charles Benke assisting.
Eugene was born on Nov. 28, 1954 in Lawton, to Hershel Eugene “Gene” Burk, Sr. and Geraldine (Benke) Burk. He grew up in Lawton where he attended school, graduating from Lawton High School in 1973. All through school, Eugene worked at the family business, Gene Burk Auto Glass and in 1973 began his full time career in the family business where he stayed for 24 years. He also farmed and ran cattle in his off hours.
He married Terri Lynn Jones, whom he met at the bowling alley, on Dec. 22, 1979 in Lawton and they made Lawton their home. When Eugene’s dad, Gene, retired in 1995, Eugene purchased the business, R & R Bumper Exchange which was also a family business including his wife, sons, and baby sister and was a second home to the grandkids, nieces and nephews. The business later expanded to R & R Bumper and Truck Accessories. In 2016, due to Eugene’s health, he sold the business to his brother, Shane Burk. In 2018, with his health better, Eugene, along with his sons and grandson, started Burk and Sons Services offering mowing and tractor service. He and Terri loved bowling and their bowling family which they rejoined again in 2011 after a 29 year break, passing on their skills of the game to their grandkids. Eugene enjoyed anything with family and outdoors, including, boating, golfing and riding side by sides. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Terri Burk, of the home; his mother, Geraldine Burk, of Faxon; two sons and a favorite daughter-in-law, Ryan and Randi Burk, and Jarred Burk, all of Lawton; his pride and joy grandchildren: Caden Burk and Carleigh Burk; his brothers and sisters-in-law: Mike and Janet Burk, of Lawton, and Shane and Katie Burk, of Elgin; his sisters and brothers-in-law: Karen and Greg Slaughter, of Loveland, and Amy and Billy Gilpen, of Faxon; his mother-in-law, Janell Jones; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda and Brad Butemeyer, all of Lawton, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hershel Eugene “Gene” Burk and his father in law Robert “Bob” Jones.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stevenson Cancer Center at 800 NE 10th, Oklahoma City, OK 73104.