Mass of Resurrection for Herman Joseph Stottmann, 93, of Lawton, will be held noon, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1010 NW 82nd, Lawton, with Father Phil Seeton officiating.
Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens Lawton, under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Herman passed away on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 in Lawton.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Stottmann was born on Aug. 18, 1928 in Sterling, to Herman and Ida (Schulte) Stottmann. He attended school in Anadarko. He served his country in the United States Navy.
Herman married the love of his life Lola Mae Hale on Jan. 16, 1954 in Sterling. They moved to Lawton where he worked for the City of Lawton Water Department for 33 years.
Herman was a man of great faith, and was faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church. His family was his greatest treasure, especially the road trips across the United States with Lola. He never passed up the chance to play a game of Wahoo.
He is survived by his wife, Lola of the home; children: Dan (Sue) Stottmann of Leesville, South Carolina; Angie (Scott) Warren of Lawton; Mark (Deanna) Stottmann of Cache; Matt (Pam) Stottmann of Lawton; sister, Lydia Foote of Moore; grandchildren: Joe Stottmann; Jason (Katelyn) Stottmann; Adam (Kendi) Templeton; Ryan (Melissa) Stottmann; Dustin (Sara) Stottmann; Ashley Templeton; Christine (Kol) Smith; Josh (Becky) Stottmann; Andrew (Marianna) Stottmann; Megan Stottmann and Dylan Stottmann; great-grandchildren: Chel (Tarra) LaValley; Deborah Martin; Xander Stottmann; Adelynn Templeton; Piper Templeton; Rory Templeton; Abigail Stottmann; Ellie Stottmann; Owen Stottmann; Ripley Templeton; Sadie Stottmann; Hollis Stottmann; Kyler Smith; Audrey Stottmann; Grady Stottmann; Cadence Smith; Avery Stottmann and little Jack Stottmann on the way;. great great-grandchild Morgan LaValley; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends
He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers and sisters: Mary Haden; Anna Kobza; Sister Agnes Stottmann; Bernard Stottmann; Lucy Bruehl and Joseph Stottmann.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in his memory to St. Judes Children’s Hospital.