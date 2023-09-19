Funeral service for Retired Chaplain (LTC) Herman Melton Kincaid Sr., US Army, will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 in First Moore Baptist Church, Moore, with Charlie Blount, Lead Pastor officiating.

Burial with full military honors will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.