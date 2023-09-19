Funeral service for Retired Chaplain (LTC) Herman Melton Kincaid Sr., US Army, will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 in First Moore Baptist Church, Moore, with Charlie Blount, Lead Pastor officiating.
Burial with full military honors will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Retired Chaplain (LTC) Herman Melton Kincaid, Sr., US Army, died Sept. 16, 2023 in the family home in Oklahoma City. He was born Jan. 1, 1937, in Mineral Wells, Texas to Raymond and Nannie Bell Kincaid. Herman lived most of his younger life in Mineral Wells until graduating from Mineral Wells High School in 1955. Herman surrendered to the ministry and was licensed and ordained by First Baptist Church, Mineral Wells, Texas in 1954. He married his high school sweetheart, Peggy Marie Harrington, on May 29, 1955, two days after their high school graduation. Herman and Peggy left Mineral Wells to attend Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas to follow their call to ministry. While at Howard Payne, they welcomed two daughters, Kim Marie (1957) and Kay Renee (1959). After graduating with his Bachelor of Arts, Herman and Peggy moved to Fort Worth, Texas to attend Southwestern Theological Seminary to further his education for ministry with a Master of Divinity. While in the seminary, Herman ministered at several small churches in Texas until they moved to begin their full time pastorate at Greens Creek Baptist Church near Stephenville, Texas. Then Herman was called to First Baptist Church of Lometa, Texas where they grew they family by adding their son, Herman Melton Kincaid Jr. (Mel) in November of 1964.
In 1966, Herman felt the Father’s call to minister to soldiers serving in the US Army at the height of the Vietnam conflict. Herman served one tour of duty in Vietnam and one tour in South Korea and as well as 11 other duty stations across the United States and Europe. His decorated military career spanned 20 plus years. His military awards and recognition include the Bronze Star, Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Commendation Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Army Service Medal, US Army Overseas Service Ribbon and the Vietnam Campaign Medal with 1960 device bar. During his military career, Herman also earned a Master of Arts from Ball State University and a Master of Science in Education from Long Island University. After retiring from the military, Herman and Peggy made their home in Oklahoma City where Herman became a corporate chaplain for Market Place Ministries. He then transitioned to Senior Associate Pastor at First Baptist Moore. Herman was a beloved member of FBC Moore where he was also taught Sunday School for 30 plus years.
Herman was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Robert Kincaid, his sister-in-law Elda Kincaid, and brother-in-law Wayne Hammit.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Peggy Kincaid, of the home; daughter Kim Miller of Edmond, daughter Kay Kincaid Means and husband Philip of Lawton, son, Mel Kincaid of Oklahoma City, and sister Doris Hammit of Houston, TX. Eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Moore Baptist Church, 301 NE 27th Street, Moore, Oklahoma 73160.