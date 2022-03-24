Funeral services for Herman Lenhardt, 69, of Lawton, will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Elgin. Burial will follow at the St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery under the direction of the Elgin Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Elgin Funeral Home. A wake service will be held 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Mr. Lenhardt passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022 in Lawton, at the age of 69.
Herman Marvin Lenhardt Jr. was born Oct. 17, 1952, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina to Herman Sr. and Agnes (Weigand) Lenhardt. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1971.
Herman married his high school sweetheart, Evelyn (Sweet Marie) Jones at the age of 18. Their first home was a little pink trailer in Lawton. He worked at the Army & Air Force Exchange, then as a chemical salesman with Ecolab for many years. When he was 30 years old, he decided to pursue a career in aviation and became a bush pilot in Alaska. He loved to fly as did his dad and brother Jack. They had two sons, Herman III and John Paul. The family began to refer to him as “Big.” He learned many skills such as carpentry, welding, electrician, and even built their home on “The Farm.” There is nothing he couldn’t build or fix and took pride in completing his projects, as well as helping anyone who asked or needed help. He was very active in his church, always working and helping when needed. He retired from United Airlines as a Captain on a Boeing 737 at the age of 62. He enjoyed spending time with family, working his cows, camping, going to the Reno Air Races, and traveling around the world. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, church member, and friend. He never met a stranger. He lived, loved, and worked hard. There will always be a “Big” place in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; two sons: Herman III and wife Trudie (and grandsons, Ryker and Rylan); John Paul and wife Pamela; one brother, Jack Lenhardt and wife Donna; two sisters: Meta Tate and husband Mike; Wilda Pulis and husband Michael; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Herman Sr., and Agnes Lenhardt, two brothers, Leo and Scot Lenhardt.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Herman’s name to St. Ann’s Cemetery, P.O. Box 10 Elgin, OK 73538.
