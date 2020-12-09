Life’s Beginning: Herman Leandurs Hammon Sr., age 78, was born to Herman and Will Ella Hammon on Oct. 31, 1942. He was the oldest of thirteen children.
Life’s Journey: Shortly after High School, Herman joined the United States National Guard. Being that he enjoyed the military so much, he decided to progress in his military career and enter active duty Army. Throughout his time, he received many commendations, to include receiving the Purple Heart medal during his tour in the Vietnam War. After honorably serving for 23 years, he retired at the rank of Sgt. First Class. He then went on to spend 30 years in civil service.
Life’s Departure: On the morning of Nov. 29, 2020, Herman Hammon Sr. peacefully passed away while at his home in Lawton.
Those Who Remain: Herman Sr. leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Wanda J. Hammon; his children: Milton Hammon, Tammie Williams, and Herman Hammon Jr.; grandchildren: William Hammon, James Hammon, Marissa Derricoatte, Marcus Williams, Jason Juitt, Tiffany Ireland, Diamond Harrel; six great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters; a host of nieces and nephews, as well as family and friends.