Graveside service for Herman Grabbe Jr., 72, of Apache will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at the Fort Sill National Cemetery under the direction of the Elgin Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Monday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Grabbe Jr. passed away on Dec. 19, 2020 in Apache, at the age of 72.
Herman J. Grabbe Jr. was born May 12, 1948 in Ft. Monmouth, NJ to Herman Sr. and Evelyn (Schilling) Grabbe. Herman served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a door gunner for the 192nd Assault Helicopter. Herman worked as a cement finisher. He loved his family and was a wonderful Great G. Paw.
Herman is survived by his wife, Sandy Grabbe, of the home; two daughters: Charla Pardue and her husband Ken, of Apache and Rebecca Adair, of Lawton; a son-in-law, Tim Rowe; five grandchildren: Brandon McClung and his wife Allysa; Brittany Wallace and her husband Toj; Max Adair Jr. and his wife Shelby; Dale McClung Jr. and his wife Rose; and Dusty McClung and his wife Jessica; 12 great-grandchildren: Maddison; Makenzie; Hunter; Raylee; Charlee; Stevee; Dustee; Ryder; Gatlin; Presley; Priscilla; and Bella; three sisters: Judy Tucker and her husband Jim, of Ponca City; Rose Caudill and her husband Phillip, of Texas; and Barbara Wells, of Ponca City; and a brother, Bob Grabbe and his wife Barbara, of Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Herman Sr. and Evelyn Grabbe; his daughter, Kay Rowe; his granddaughter, Brianne Elsep; and his sister, Margaret Grabbe.
