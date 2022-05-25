Funeral service for Herman F. Pendergraph will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 27, 2022, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home of Snyder Chapel.
Burial will be in the Fairlawn Cemetery, Snyder.
Herman F. Pendergraph, 88, Snyder passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at his home. Herman was born on Feb. 7, 1934, in Burlington, North Carolina to Myron Ned and Sarah (Phillips) Pendergraph. He graduated from Alexander Wilson High School in North Carolina in 1953. He served in the United States Army, 41st Field Artillery during the Korean War from 1953 until 1955. Herman married Donnie M. Cook on June 1, 1957, in Altus. To this union two sons were born, Don Franklin and Donald Wayne Pendergraph. Herman and Donnie would have celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary on June 1, 2022. Herman worked as assistant manager for F.W. Woolworth in Altus, and Sweetwater and Big Springs, Texas. Herman worked as a finish carpenter and foreman for Sam Chapman Construction in Lawton, for 20 years. These years included construction of the new Comanche County Courthouse and City National Bank in Lawton. He worked for the Corps of Engineers and Department of Public Works at Fort Sill, retiring in 1998. Herman’s hobbies were fishing with Alan Smith, deer hunting, metal detecting and pitching horseshoes with anyone. He loved square dancing, especially the YELLOW ROCKING part. If you don’t know what a Yellow Rock is, just ask any Square Dancer. He Square Danced in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, and North Carolina. What a fun time he had.
Survivors include his wife Donnie of the home, two daughters-in-law, Mary S. (Susie) Pendergraph of Snyder; Linda M. Pendergraph of Lawton; one granddaughter, EmmaLeigh G. Robertson and husband Adam of Lawton; three grandsons: Thomas W. Pendergraph of Lawton; Aaron D. Pendergraph and wife Stephanie of Blanchard; and Richard D. Pendergraph and wife Jessica of Cache. He is also survived by one great-granddaughter, Alyssa L. Robertson of Lawton; four great-grandsons: Roye T. Pendergraph of Lawton; Wyatt D. and Grayson J. Pendergraph of Blanchard; William K. Pendergraph of Cache; one sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Billy Long of North Carolina, one sister-in-law, Mary Pendergraph of North Carolina, one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Deryl and Marti Cook, several nieces and nephews as well as four special friends, Alan Smith and wife Patricia of Fort Worth, Texas, who called him every day, and Lorenzo and wife Virginia Espinosa of Snyder, who came any time I called and needed help.
Herman was preceded in death by his parents, Myron and Sarah Pendergraph, North Carolina, two sons: Don F. Pendergraph, Mountain Park and Donald Wayne Pendergraph, Lawton; a brother Carl G. Pendergraph and sister Ardell Jorden both of North Carolina, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Sympathy cards may be sent to the family at www.beckerfuneral.com