Funeral service for Herbert W. Bridges will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Frankye Johnson former pastor First United Methodist Church of Lawton, and retired Elder.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The service may be viewed by following the live stream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Longtime Lawton resident Herbert W. Bridges passed away Thursday morning Nov. 10, 2022, with his wife of 75 years at his side. Herbert was born on Jan. 4, 1929, in Wewoka to Robert Earl and Mary Virginia (Laurence) Bridges. His parents lost three children: Robert, Harold and Wanda, prior to his birth. Herbert was the oldest of the three remaining brothers, himself, Kenneth Owen Bridges and Donald Lee Bridges. The brothers grew up in the old Cameron High School (now university) area, where Herbert became lifelong friends with Donal Hall, Clinton Herring, Marvin Dungan, Bill Stone and others. Herbert began working in his early teens to help support his mother and siblings.
Herbert was a 1947 graduate of Lawton High School and married C. Imogene Tompkins on June 1, 1947, as soon as school was out.
Herb and Gene were members of “Club 15” where they met, danced with and became friends with many Lawtonians. The family had a house at Ft. Cobb Lake where Herbert hosted many days of water skiing, cookouts, and sunburns. Herbert was a judge at the Lawton Speedway and other area dirt tracks for over 25 years in the 50s, 60s and 70s. He was an avid collector of stamps, coins, cuckoo clocks, and clocks that chimed. Herbert had a pristine ‘76 Vette that was only driven to take grandkids and great-grands for a ride around the block.
Herbert retired as a Financial Accountant for the US Post Office after some 38 years of service.
Herbert is survived by his wife, C. Imogene of the home; daughter, Connie Jean Scott and husband Gary, of Mustang; son, Mark Wayne Bridges, of Lawton; daughter, Keli Marie Myers and husband Kent, of Washington, Missouri; grandchildren: Greg Scott and Mandi; Reagan Scott; Ryan Scott; Callie Tankersley and husband Chance; Dr. Cameron Myers; Caleb Myers and wife Katy and Rylie Winn; great-grandchildren: Ciara Scott; Chayce Scott and wife Kaylyn; Taylor Scott and fiancé Loren; Cordas Tankersley; Meixia Tankersley; Bryden Mitchell, Evertt Tankersley; Azariah Tankersley; Merritt Tankersley; Daisy Myers and Wesley Myers; great great-grandson, Jameson Scott; brother, Kenneth Owen Bridges and wife Sara; and, brother, Donald Lee Bridges and wife Carolyn.
Herbert was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Harold Bridges and Robert Bridges; and one sister, Wanda Bridges.