Word has been received of the death of Herbert Lloyd Heavin Sr, 77, of Indiahoma.
Mr. Heavin passed away on Dec. 31, 2020 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
A visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Herb was born on Oct. 16, 1943, in Houston, Texas. His parents were Andrew and Elizabeth (Green) Heavin. He grew up in Houston where he attended school, graduating from high School. He married and moved to Fort Worth, Texas and worked at Edison’s as a Merchandising Director and Buyer. He married Janet Bandy on April 1, 1982. They lived in Pennsylvania and New Jersey before coming to Indiahoma, in 1998. He worked at Montgomery Ward as the appliance manager and then at Lawson Autoplex which turned into Milo Gordon as a car salesman and car inventory. He worked for a short while at Wolverton Furniture with his friend, Buster Wyatt.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Heavin, of the home; his children and their spouses: Lori and Robert Gonzales, of Houston, TX; Herbert Lloyd Heavin Jr., of Indiahoma; Stephen Heavin, of Houston, TX; Cody Friedel, of Pennsylvania; and Chelsea and Mark Guinup, Lawton; his sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Paul Thorp, of Texas; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Jerry and Gloria Heavin, of Houston, TX and Terry and Mary Jo Heavin, of Mt. Pleasant, TX; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.