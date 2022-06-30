Herb was born on Sept. 15, 1961, the fifth child of Betty June (Currier) Norton and William Edgar Norton Jr. His family was delighted with him especially his three big sisters. They had a live baby doll to play with.
Herb’s father was in the Army, so the family moved around a few times before settling permanently in Lawton. Herb attended Lawton Public Schools, graduating from Eisenhower High School in 1979.
He took up the saxophone during his junior high school years. He continued to play in the marching band and stage band through high school. He enjoyed playing music, especially jazz. He even went with the band to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Herb attended Cameron University where he majored in music.
Herb worked various jobs at a few businesses here in Lawton. Many of his jobs involved driving for delivery. His last years were spent working at Country Mart as an assistant manager in the produce department.
After all the time spent driving around town, Herb slowed down and enjoyed taking long walks around Lawton. His other hobby was watching sports on TV. He was a die-hard fan of the Dallas Cowboys.
Herbert was a quiet, unassuming man with a dry sense of humor and sharp wit.
He was a quiet observer at family gatherings and a volunteer potato masher and turkey carver.
Herb was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother, William E. Norton III.
He is survived by his four sisters: Kathy Norton, Deborah Warren, Rosemary Templeton, all of Lawton, and Monica Howe of Buda, TX; his loving “Bonus Mother” Carly King. He is remembered and missed by nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces too numerous to list. His ongoing concern for them was that they play outside more and use their imagination as much as possible.
Memorial service for Herbert Norton will be at 10 a.m., Friday July 1. 2022, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, with interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens.