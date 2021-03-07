Funeral service for Herb Stonehocker Jr., will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Wayne Morris, Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks are required for the service.
Herb Stonehocker, Jr., 82, of Lawton, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Lawton. Herb was born Aug. 20, 1938 in Enid, to Herb and Elva (Womble) Stonehocker Sr. Herb Stonehocker Sr. began a grocery business in Enid, followed by a move to Lawton to open Herb’s Discount Foods. Herb Stonehocker Jr. grew up in Lawton and graduated from Lawton High School in 1956. Herb attended Cameron State Agricultural College and participated in the ROTC program there. He transferred to the University of Oklahoma and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry in 1960 and participated in the ROTC program there as well. Following college, Herb was commissioned in the United States Army as a 2nd Lieutenant and was later honorably discharged.
Herb married the mother of his five children, Barbara Anne Davis, and later married Ann Long Baumann on Nov. 27, 1982. Herb and Ann were married for 38 years upon his passing. Herb Stonehocker Sr. and Herb Stonehocker Jr. owned Herb’s Discount Foods together. Once Herb Stonehocker Sr. retired Herb Stonehocker Jr. opened Buy For Less Foods and ran Save-A-Lot until his retirement.
Herb was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Lawton and served on the Comanche County Memorial Hospital Board and was the chairman for many years. He was an avid golfer, cattleman, enjoyed investing in the stock market, fishing and picnics near Saddle Mountain. Herb was also a licensed pilot and enjoyed flying. He was instrumental in starting Lawton Crime Stoppers.
Herb Stonehocker Jr. is survived by his wife Ann of the home; five children: Debbie Sanfellipo and husband Mike of Lawton; Herb “Butch” Stonehocker III and wife Virginia of Lawton; Dianna Moss and husband Larrie of Norman; Steven Stonehocker and wife Shelly of Henderson, Nevada; and J. Scott Stonehocker and wife Terri of Norman; 14 grandchildren: Charles Sanfellipo, Michael Sanfellipo, Amanda Sanfellips, Deborah Red Elk, Herb Stonehocker IV, Beth Stonehocker, Lauren Moss, Cassandra Moss-Rowch, Shelbi Moss, Sarah Stonehocker, Curtis Stonehocker, Joseph Stonehocker, Samuel Stonehocker and Daniel Stonehocker; nine great-grandchildren; three sisters: Kathy Holen and husband Mike of Manhattan, Kansas; Carol Marshall of Plymouth, Massachusetts, and Gail Kabana of Huntington Beach, California; two stepchildren: Bill Baumann and wife Sherece and Maryann Baumann-Foster; one step grandchild, Lindsey Rutter and three step-grandchildren.
Herb was preceded in death by his parents and twin daughters, Sandra Louise and Mary Ann Stonehocker.
