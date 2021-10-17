The line at the pearly gates was a little backed up Sunday evening as Henry (HB) P. Brandt, Jr. settled in for one final argument before entering the blissfulness of Heaven. We apologize if this causes any grief, but I assure you that your family members will get to where they are going, just an hour or so later than they thought. Henry passed from this earth on Sunday Oct. 10, 2021 without fussing or cussing which was a surprise to everyone that knew and loved him.
Henry was born on July 9, 1955 to Henry P. and Natalie Brandt Sr. Henry graduated from Eisenhower High school in 1973 where he was All State in both football as a wide receiver and baseball as a shortstop. After graduation, he accepted a full ride scholarship to Garden City Community College. After becoming homesick and missing his mom, he decided that Kansas was not for him. Henry packed his bag and headed back south to Durant to play baseball for Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
Henry was a lifetime electrician. On Aug. 5, 1980, as a journeyman, he became a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers’ Union Local 590 in Lawton, which later became IBEW Union Local 1141 out of Oklahoma City. He was a dedicated and proud member, who truly enjoyed his profession. He made many lifelong friendships, many of which he kept in regular contact with up until his passing.
Henry regularly told stories to all those who would listen and even those that wouldn’t about the “good ol’ days” of which many consisted of camping, fishing, playing dominoes, attending golf tournaments, going snow skiing, drinking cold beer and listening to rock-n-roll with his buddies. He was a firm believer that American made ANYTHING is and will always be better than anything foreign.
Henry lived for his daughter Hannah and worked very hard to teach her so many of life’s lessons that she wouldn’t realize he had taught her until his passing. Henry started going by the new name of “Grumpy” officially in August of 2018 with the arrival of his granddaughter, Poppy. Grumpy found his spark again and was looking forward to helping teach those lessons all over again. He enjoyed reading to Poppy and playing Mr. Potato Head. He was looking forward to watching her grow up. He looked forward to watching her golf and play softball. Mostly, he just wanted to be present for her. He knew he wasn’t always the easiest person to be around and he had a unique way of showing that he cared at times, but one thing is for certain- underneath all that roughness, was a giving heart.
Henry was preceded in death by his father Lt. Col. (Retired) Henry P. Brandt Sr., his niece, Madison Michelle Brandt, and twin infant great-nephews: Justin and Cage Hicks.
He is survived by his daughter, Hannah and husband Matt Butler; granddaughter, Poppy Butler; stepdaughter, Kinsey and husband Brian Toth; grandsons: Brycen and Kale Toth; mother, Natalie Brandt; sister, Valerie Onan; sister, Mary and husband Tom Hendrick; brother, Michael Brandt, and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life is pending for a later date.
Donations can be made in memory of Henry P. Brandt, Jr. to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com